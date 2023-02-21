Priyanka Chopra can't stop cheering as husband Nick Jonas performs live on stage; watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been serving major couple goals and are often seen showing their support for each other, both in their personal and professional lives. While the couple continues to post pictures and videos to display their support for each other, this was yet again witnessed at Nick Jonas’s recent concerts where the Quantico actress turned out as one of his biggest supporters and cheerleader. Videos of Priyanka cheering for Nick as he performed live on the stage are also going viral on social media, leaving their fans excited and happy.

In one of the videos making rounds on the internet, Nick Jonas can be seen performing live on the stage while the actress stands in the crowd, cheering and clapping for her husband. She was also seen dancing to the music as she enjoyed the performance. Many of their fan pages shared videos of the concerts. The actress also shared a picture with Nick on her Instagram story with the caption that reads, “You are the wings I need to fly.”

Check some videos:

Elated fans were too excited seeing PeeCee cheering for Nick Jonas as they went on to give a shoutout to the couple. A fan wrote, “Love how she supports him!! His voice is”, while another user wrote, “Priyanka sending kisses to her hubby while performing on stage is the cutest thing.”

Notably, the Jonas Brothers recently performed in Las Vegas where Nick Jonas had his biggest support system, wife Priyanka Chopra right in the front. She was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Sophie Turner, wife of Joe Jonas, was also spotted at the concerts.

On the work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for Russo Brothers’ upcoming Amazon Prime series, Citadel. She will be also seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. The film will release on 13 May 2023 in the US.

Coming back to Bollywood, she will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

