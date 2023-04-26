Every family has secrets. But here, Prince Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle who are a part of the British royal family are on a mission to ruin the British royal family. According to the Independent report, The Prince of Wales allegedly received the secret payment after bringing a case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the owners of The Sun and the now defunct News of the World.

Details of the settlement, which William allegedly received in 2020, were revealed on Tuesday in court documents submitted by William’s brother, Prince Harry, who is suing NGN over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.

Phone recording of Charles and Camila

Harry has alleged that the Royal Family was trying to avoid public embarrassment following the publication of a recording of a call by The Sun. The recording was of a phone call between Charles and Camila Parker Bowles from when they were having an affair in 1997.

The filing states, “The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when The Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and stepmother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother. This agreement, including the promises from NGN for delayed resolution, was, obviously, a major factor as to why no claim was brought by me at that time.”

Harry will attend King Charles III’s coronation

On Charles’ coronation front Harry, will be attending the ceremony, but Meghan Markle plans to skip it. Meghan will be celebrating her son Prince Archie’s birthday back in California on the day of the Coronation. Prince Harry will sit ten rows behind his brother for King Charles’ coronation. Prince William. Despite the appearance of a snub, Prince Harry’s far-back position could be helpful if he wishes to make a quick exit, the ex-royal aide revealed. Mr Burrell told GB News’ Dan Wootton: ‘He doesn’t want to spend much time around them.

According to royal expert, ‘There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.’

Mr Burrell added his opinion that Duke of Sussex ‘is not going to hang around’, with some speculating he could be in and out of the UK within 24 hours. He said: ‘He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.’

