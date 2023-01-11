Explained | Spare: Why Prince Harry called her step mother Camilla ‘the villain’

With Spare hitting the shelves dark royal secrets are coming out of the bag. In fact, just before the recently launched memoir, Spare, Prince Harry mentioned that he and his brother Prince William requested King Charles not to marry Camillia. In a recent interview, Prince Harry called his stepmother Camilla, Queen Consort, ‘the villain’, and said that both he and his brother Prince William had begged their father, King Charles, not to marry Camilla after the death of their mother, Princess Diana. Prince Harry said how he wanted Camilla to be happy so that she could be less ‘dangerous’. He said, “She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image.”

Prince Harry talk about his father, King Charles’s second marriage to Camilla following an extramarital affair while Charles was still married to Princess Diana. King Charles extra-marital affair is one of the darkest part of the book, Spare knowing how much the people of Britain loved Diana and we are all aware of the stress that Diana went through in the marriage, the mental health issues and finally her decision to walk out of her marriage with King Charles. Harry and William urged King Charles not to marry Camilla. Harry writes that he and William begged their father not to marry Camilla, now Queen Consort, over fears she would be their wicked stepmother.

According to reports Prince Harry claims he and his brother had separate meetings with Camilla before she officially joined the family. Harry alleges that he pondered whether she would one day be his wicked stepmother, but that he and his brother were willing to forgive her if she could make King Charles happy.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.