While Hollywood enjoys global dominance due to its universal language and larger-than-life story-telling, the action genre is the most loved section in the entertainment industry. It gives the viewers an adrenaline rush with some mind-boggling stunts and breathtaking action sequences.

For this genre, you need stars, who are agile, fit, flexible and courageous enough to push the boundaries of action, so that cinegoers can experience the never-seen-before spectacles.

In 2023, we saw Hollywood delivering money-spinners in the action genre like Fast X, John Wick: Chapter 4 with the latest being Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

If you notice, there is one common pattern in these action films. Apart from being box office winners, all the lead stars of these biggies are either approaching the 60s or have already crossed the number. And they literally proved ‘age is just a number’ for them as they performed all the daredevil stunts and action sequences with flair, finesse and ease.

Talking about John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves, the 58-year-old star nailed his titular portrayal of an assassin by delivering some believable action scenes in the most stylish and unbelievable style. Right from hand-to-hand combats to handgun sequences to Nunchaku fights, the actor aced in every scene like a boss. With all the love and praises, the film crossed the elite $1 billion mark at the global box office during its theatrical run.

Coming to Vin Diesel (56), the action star’s latest installment of the popular franchise Fast & Furious once again showed the actor in his trademark style with his car playing a prominent role. With a humongous business of $723 million worldwide, Fast X emerged a bonafide global hit.

Talking about Tom Cruise, he is undoubtedly one of the biggest global action stars of all time. And man! No one, literally no one can believe that he is 61 when you see him running, jumping off from a mountain with a bike and performing some insane stunts in his latest release, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. In its opening weekend of 5 days, the film earned $235 million at the worldwide box office.