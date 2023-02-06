It seems like Shahid Kapoor is living up to the name of his upcoming Amazon Original series, Farzi. In a quirky video, shared by Prime Video, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput is seen engaging in a fun & humourous banter with her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter. The duo, who has received multiple gifts from Shahid, is seen praising the actor for the nice gesture. However, a twist in the tale appears when they discover that the gifts are “Farzi”. When the duo confronts the actor, he cheekily responds that the gifts are sent by Sunny and not him. Well, clearly someone is living the Farzi life.

Prime Video’s crime thriller Farzi has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the audience and the excitement quotient around the show has grown a notch higher with the launch of its first song titled, Sab Farzi, featuring Shahid Kapoor in a refreshing avatar. The foot-tapping number is truly amazing that will surely make the listeners put on their dancing shoes. The groovy track is captivating and beautifully carries the essence of the storyline.

Moreover, the show also marks the digital debut of superstar Shahid Kapoor. Ahead of which, it would be yet another spectacle coming from the house of Raj & DK who is the name behind the successful show, ‘The Family Man’. This has indeed raised our excitement to witness the show on our screens with its release on 10th February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Along with Shahid Kapoor, Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting 10th February 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.