Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut in Raj and DK’s upcoming Amazon Prime video web series Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. “Farzi” is led by renowned “The Family Man” creator duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (together known as Raj & DK), who are the showrunners, directors, and executive producers. In ‘Farzi’, Kapoor who plays the role of Sunny, a street-smart Mumbai artist who runs a printing press and can make flawless copies of artworks, one day, decides to forge banknotes. While there are so many reasons to watch the crime thriller Farzi, Shahid Kapoor is indeed one of the biggest reasons of all to watch the show.

Here is how Farzi is a must-watch, simply because of Shahid’s hard work, perseverance and dedication!

Shahid Kapoor’s unique tattooed look

Shahid Kapoor has always introduced the audience to something new and especially when it comes to his looks the actor never leaves any chance to perfect one. Kapoor, who has time and again believed in getting into the skin of the character has chosen a unique tattooed look and has carried everything with utmost perfection. His tattoos have added a lot of personality to his role, making Sunny extraordinary in his own ways.

Shahid Kapoor leaving no stone unturned for Farzi

Promoting films is a mandate and a protocol for an actor but not everyone puts an extra foot out to promote the film. Shahid Kapoor went all the way out to promote the film that he also involved his brother Ishaan Khatter and wife Mira Rajput to put in a good word.

Perfecting the skill of his character

Shahid Kapoor is a great actor and the biggest reason is that he believes in his character. He always perfects the skills, aptitudes, and talents of his character. Sunny, from Farzi is a maestro of sketching and printing notes. And in order to get that right, Shahid attended sketching workshops and get into the skin of his character.

