The audience got to witness an engaging story one after the other coming from the house of directors Raj & DK Coming up with a guarantee of delivering a power-packed entertainment piece, the way they have ruled the OTT space is truly way ahead of anything and doesn’t have any comparison nearby. While the audience still hovering in the fever of their last creation, ‘The Family Man‘ series, they are all set to redefine the OTT space with their next crime thriller series ‘Farzi’.

Raj & DK’s prolific work in ‘The Family Man’ has made them a creator of today’s era who is well versed with the taste of the audience who finds out their way to bend the masses towards their kind of content which has become a trend now. This has owned the definite confidence of the audience to envision the content coming from the house of Raj & DK with anticipation-filled eyes.

‘The Family Man’ is a big testament to their prolific work that led to creating a kind of madness that has never been seen before. Apart from its engaging story, the creator pulled in a staller cast for the audience. Ropeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the OTT space too in such a unique role definitely speaks a lot about Raj & DK’s strength in bringing in the superstars to the OTT platform.

Now taking the legacy ahead, Raj & DK is now gearing up with yet another engaging content ‘Farzi’ that has been looked up to by the audience eagerly. Acting severely as a backbone of OTT, the directors have now brought the superstar Shahid Kapoor’s debut into the OTT arena. This is indeed the biggest thing that the audience is eagerly looking forward to at this time. That’s what Raj & DK for you, having some or the other thing for the audience to eye on. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is yet another name that the audience will get to see in the crime thriller, an absolute double dose of entertainment while the proficient Kay Kay Menon is a cherry on the top. Compiling all the much-required entertainment factors in one makes Raj & DK’s ‘Farzi’, a content to look forward to this season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.