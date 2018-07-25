You are here:

Emma Thompson to return as Agent O in Men in Black spin-off, also starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

Los Angeles: Emma Thompson is returning as the chief of the Men in Black organisation in the series reboot.

While the plot and character details are largely being kept secret, it is confirmed that the 59-year-old actor will reprise her role of Agent O in the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film is set to begin production this month in London.

The film, to be directed by F Gary Gray of Fate of the Furious fame, and penned by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, will feature Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead.

Hemsworth and Thompson, who reunite after starring in Thor: Ragnarok, are not playing the alien-fighting and world-saving characters portrayed by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the initial film trilogy.

Other cast members include Liam Neeson, Liam Hemsworth, Rafe Spall, Kumail Nanjiani and street-dancing duo Les Twins aka Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, who produced the original movies, return as producers, while Steven Spielberg is coming back to executive produce.

The Sony studio film is slated to release on 14 June next year.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 11:43 AM