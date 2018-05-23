Liam Neeson set to star in Men in Black spinoff alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

The poster guy for all protective and over-concerned dads, Liam Neeson is set to star in a Men in Black spin-off, reports Variety.

Sony’s Men in Black spin-off is being fast-tracked to stick to a May 2019 release with the director of Straight Outta Compton F. Gary Gray roped in to steer the movie. Liam Neeson is likely to join Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Westworld star Tessa Thompson in this classic reboot.

Men in Black, the 1997 mystery action film directed by Barry Sonnenfield, revolves around the lives of super secret government Agents K (Tommy Lee Jones) and J (Will Smith), as they try to save the earth from extraterrestrial dangers. The movie at the time was a wild success, kicking off a new genre of slick and funny sci-fi cinema. The movie has had two successful sequels.

Neeson will play the head of MIB’s London office, as the top government agency goes international which thanks to his "set of very particular skills" may prove to be a big advantage. Fans are excited to see Neeson in a comedic role, which will be a fresh change from his usual angry tough guy demeanour in films.

Writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum have been assigned to pen the script of the movie which has Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald as producers. The movie will also be executive produced by legendary director Steven Spielberg.

