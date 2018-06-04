Thor star Chris Hemsworth on Avengers 4: 'If Infinity War shocked you, the second film is even more shocking'

Avengers: Infinity War has been watched by people world over, and everyone's asking the same question: How will Thanos be stopped?

The Marvel superhero movie, which has broken box-office records world over, ended with a sequence that confused many fans leaving them to speculate what is going to happen next. With the lives of many Marvel superheroes hanging in the balance, fans all over the globe have been wondering who will survive and who will end up biting the dust for good.

While Avengers: Infinity War saw Chris Hemsworth's Thor take a more central role with personal stake involved in stopping Thanos, the next movie in the Avengers series, according to Hemsworth himself, is going to be a shocking experience. The Thor actor has read the script for the upcoming Avengers 4 and, while speaking to Esquire, Hemsworth revealed some details of the highly-anticipated sequel.

"If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely. That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys."

Another thing that Hemsworth spoke about was the way every character has been handled in the movie. He talked about the evolution of each character and how all of them have been given important roles to play.

"I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement."

It has been reported that Captain America and Black Widow will have larger roles to play in the upcoming Avengers movie, but with Thor's story-line still ongoing, it'll be interesting to see how Hemsworth's character is taken forward in future Marvel movies.

