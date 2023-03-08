Elon Musk, ever since his appointment as the Twitter CEO, or maybe even before, has been using his account for fun. But his inflammatory tweets often trigger polarizing reactions and the latest one is no exception. He shared a picture of a bear giving a cuddle to a girl and the note that the picture had was downright cringe and misogynistic.

Here’s the tweet:

And here are some reactions on the same tweet:

i dont think zuckerberg will be too happy about you stealing memes from facebook — McNasty (@McNasty) March 6, 2023

Misogyny is hilarious — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 6, 2023

It’s ok to laugh and not take everything so seriously. Looking for offense constantly will make you miserable. — d.lee – Mitch McConnell Needs to be REMOVED (@dleez777) March 6, 2023

Elon I drew you today and if you reply to this comment I’ll get it framed and hang it up in my bedroom pic.twitter.com/GwFmE1GYTV — greg (@greg16676935420) March 6, 2023

Elon Musk’s Documentary

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is directing a documentary on Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Jigsaw Productions is backing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent.

Gibney is known for making hard-hitting documentaries such as “Taxi to the Dark Side“, for which he won the Academy Award, “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room“, “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” and “Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine“.

“I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!.” the documentary filmmaker said. Double Agent is also financing the project.

