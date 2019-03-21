Elizabeth Debicki joins Robert Pattinson, John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film

Elizabeth Debicki has reportedly joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's untitled next. The Widows actress joins Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in the film. Plot details of the film have strictly been kept behind iron curtains.

According to Variety, Nolan has already finished the script of the film, and has been slotted for 17 July, 2020. Interestingly, Nolan's last film, Dunkirk, was also released in July 2017. The film went on to pick up three Academy Awards that year and earned the filmmaker his first best director Oscar nomination. It also scored a whopping $526.9 million globally, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The romantic thriller was touted by Production Weekly as a cross between North by Northwest and Inception. Variety on the other hand describes the feature as an 'innovative' action blockbuster. Nolan will produce the film with wife and collaborator Emma Thomas and Warner Bros.

Debicki has earlier appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and her character Ayesha is rumoured to return for the third installment. She earned resounding praise for her part in Widows and also lent her voice to a character in Peter Rabbit. She also recently wrapped up the shooting of HBO's horror series, Lovecraft Country.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 11:33:32 IST