Christopher Nolan's upcoming romantic thriller described as a cross between North by Northwest, Inception

FP Staff

Mar 06, 2019 16:25:25 IST

Christopher Nolan's films have redefined the genre of science fiction. The director, who also loves penning his own scripts, recently opened up about his childhood memories of watching films in theatres and his upcoming romantic thriller.

Nolan stated that, for him, a movie was never just about the movie, it was also about the experience of going to the theatre to watch it. For the Inception director, movie-viewing thus became an occasion of sorts where he would be "entering an architectural space that’s so much bigger and grander than myself; the thrill of the curtains opening, moving to enlarge the screen for a widescreen presentation."

Christopher Nolan. Image from Twitter.

The technicalities of threatre-viewing excited Nolan as a child — scale, size of screen, concept of people viewing larger-than-life images on screen — all of it made him love the films very much.

The element of 'showmanship' for Nolan trumps everything else while developing a film. The director revealed that he would be relying on exhibitors heavily for his upcoming romantic thriller. Not revealing any plot details about the film, Nolan went on to discuss the responsibility of films to motivate audiences to visit theatres. Though he did not directly allude to streaming services, Nolan added that filmmakers were under considerable pressure (especially now) "to give people a reason to get out of the house."

Production Weekly tweeted about the film calling it a tonal juxtaposition of North by Northwest and Inception. 

Nolan also said that he would soon begin shooting the project, which is slated to hit theatres on 17 July, 2020.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 16:25:25 IST

