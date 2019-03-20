Robert Pattinson reportedly joins John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's upcoming romantic thriller

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film ssaw a fresh development with Robert Pattinson in talks to join the cast, reports Collider. The Twilight actor is expected to star alongside John David Washington in the film. Details of the plot are being kept strictly under wraps.

The romantic thriller was touted by Production Weekly as a cross between North by Northwest and Inception. Variety on the other hand describes the feature as an 'innovative' action blockbuster. Nolan will produce the film with wife and collaborator Emma Thomas and Warner Bros.

Nolan's previous work includes the World War II period drama Dunkirk, which picked up three Oscars that year and earned the filmmaker his first best director Oscar nomination. The film was released in July 2017 and raked in a total of $526.9 million globally, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Pattinson, on the other hand, was recently seen in Claire Denis' High Life, which also featured Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin. High Life had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September last year.

The report adds that production for the romantic thriller is scheduled to begin by summer 2019. Nolan had also previously confirmed the news saying he would soon begin shooting the project, which is slated to hit theatres on 17 July, 2020.

