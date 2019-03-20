You are here:

BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington cast as lead in Christopher Nolan's yet-untitled film

Los Angeles: BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington has signed on for a role in Christopher Nolan’s next film, as-yet-untitled.

The upcoming project from the Dunkirk director will be produced by Nolan and his partner Emma Thomas, and is slated for release in Imax on 17 July, 2020.

Washington — who is also the son of Denzel Washington — has previously acted in HBO’s Ballers, but turned heads on the silver screen for his leading role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, where played a police officer who infiltrates the KKK in a comedic twist on the true story.

The actor and director are set to make a dynamic duo, with Nolan conversely coming off the success of his World War II film Dunkirk — for which won three Academy Awards and his first best director Oscar nomination. The Warner Bros film also grossed US$526.9 million (RM2.15 billion) globally (via The Hollywood Reporter).

