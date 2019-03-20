You are here:

BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington cast as lead in Christopher Nolan's yet-untitled film

Agence France-Presse

Mar 20, 2019 10:10:32 IST

Los Angeles: BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington has signed on for a role in Christopher Nolan’s next film, as-yet-untitled.

BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington cast as lead in Christopher Nolans yet-untitled film

John David Washington (left) has been tapped for Christopher Nolan's next. Twitter

The upcoming project from the Dunkirk director will be produced by Nolan and his partner Emma Thomas, and is slated for release in Imax on 17 July, 2020.

Washington — who is also the son of Denzel Washington — has previously acted in HBO’s Ballers, but turned heads on the silver screen for his leading role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, where played a police officer who infiltrates the KKK in a comedic twist on the true story.

The actor and director are set to make a dynamic duo, with Nolan conversely coming off the success of his World War II film Dunkirk — for which won three Academy Awards and his first best director Oscar nomination. The Warner Bros film also grossed US$526.9 million (RM2.15 billion) globally (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 10:10:32 IST

tags: BlacKkKlansman , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Christopher Nolan , Hollywood , John David Washington

also see

Golden Globes 2020 to kick off awards season on 5 January, confirms Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Golden Globes 2020 to kick off awards season on 5 January, confirms Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Christopher Nolan's upcoming romantic thriller described as a cross between North by Northwest, Inception

Christopher Nolan's upcoming romantic thriller described as a cross between North by Northwest, Inception

Vir Das on ABC's dramedy Whiskey Cavalier and Indian stereotypes on American television

Vir Das on ABC's dramedy Whiskey Cavalier and Indian stereotypes on American television