Ekta Kapoor follows brother Tusshar's footsteps, reportedly welcomes her first child through surrogacy

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor is now mother to a baby boy. Her first child was born via surrogacy on 27 January.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the baby boy is healthy and will be home soon.

Three years ago, her brother Tusshar Kapoor opted for surrogacy as well and became father to a baby boy, whom he named Laksshya Kapoor. While talking about single parenting, Tushar revealed, "“I felt the time was running out fast and I couldn’t wait to have a family, have a child. That’s something I won’t be able to do as I grow older. I can always get married. That’s why I decided to become a single parent," reports Times Now.

However, Ekta has not confirmed the news yet.

Ekta shares a good bond with her nephew and often shares pictures of them on social media.

View this post on Instagram Love is all u need .... #nephewlove #son A post shared by Ek❤️ (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 17, 2018 at 10:56pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Laquuuu day! #childrensday

A post shared by Ek❤️ (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 14, 2018 at 4:13am PST

On the professional front, Ekta produced two Bollywood films, Veere Di Wedding and Laila Majnu, in 2018. This year, she has four production ventures lined up for release. Her projects include Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya Jodi, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl.

