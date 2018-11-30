Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana announces new comedy, Dream Girl, in hilarious promo video

Ayushmann Khurrana has finally revealed his next project where he will be seen in and as Dream Girl. The mystery project has aroused curiosity, especially with Khurrana's character. In a promotional video of the film, the actor is seen discussing what to work on with his team of developers. While they come up with hackneyed content, the waiter suggests a script which Ayushmann ends up loving.

In a recent article in Mumbai Mirror, Khurrana confessed that he would be experimenting with his voice in the film. Stating that he would be unable to reveal anything about his character at the present juncture, Ayushmann added that there would be "something unique" about his character in Dream Girl.

It was earlier reported that the actor has come on board with Nushrat Bharucha for Googly, which in fact has now been renamed to Dream Girl. Terming it as "the funniest script" he'd heard, the actor stated that after AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, he had to up his game. He was confident that Dream Girl's tonality and content would have a much wider reach than any of his earlier comedy films.

The shooting for Dream Girl is to begin from next week in Mathura. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, the quirky feature will be helmed by debutant director Raaj Shandilyaa.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2018 16:37 PM