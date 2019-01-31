Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mary Queen of Scots, Escape Room, Peranbu: Know Your Releases

This week, film releases are heavy on family drama, the urge to find acceptance of your identity within oneself and society. Bollywood will witness a new wave in mainstream cinema with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which hints on the acceptance of homosexuality in India. Hollywood's historical drama Mary Queen of Scots is a fresh take on two European queens who dared to defy in a patriarchal world. South release Sarvam Thaala Malaym is an honest attempt to find your way in the Chennai's casteist Carnatic music scene. Mammootty's Peranbu shows the account of a father struggling to understand the challenges his spastic daughter faces in society.

Listed below are the films that will release this week.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

What's it about: Sweety is struggling with her over-enthusiastic family who are trying to get her married, but she harbours a secret close to heart that may not be acceptable within her family or society.

Who's is in it: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla

Why it may work: This is the first time that the real life father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam will be seen on celluloid portraying reel roles of father-daughter. Speculations are rife that the lead actress is playing a gay character in the film, and it will be first commercial Bollywood movie to showcase a gay love story after the decriminalizing of Section 377 in India.

Mary Queen of Scots

What's it about: Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, the Queen of England, who previously helped her fled southwards seeking protection. This act finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

Who's in it: Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie

Why it may work: A biographical account of two powerful women in history and the fierce enmity they shared.

Escape Room

What's it about: Six strangers find themselves trapped in deadly mystery rooms and must use their wit to survive.

Who's in it: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Jay Ellis

Why it may work: The movie has already drawn comparisons with classic thriller Saw and The Cabin of Woods, rich with genuine suspenseful sequences and set pieces.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven

What's it about: The young heir of an affluent family sets out to unite his estranged family members.

Who's in it: Silambarasan, Megha Akash, Catherine Tresa, Ramya Krishnan, Prabhu

Why it may work: This lighthearted family drama is an remake of the original Telugu blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam

What's it about: A musical drama of an aspiring musician who is trapped in cultural politics of Carnatic music.

Who's in it: GV Prakash Kumar, Aparna Balamurali, Nedumudi Venu

Why it may work: The movie is a winning combo of acclaimed ad filmmaker Rajiv Menon's genius, who returns to direction after 18 years, and music maestro AR Rahman's score.

Peranbu:

What's it about: The plot revolves around a father's journey of how he becomes a better man while raising his disabled daughter.

Who's in it: Mammootty, Sadhana, Anjali

Why it may work: An emotional account where Mammootty plays a father who is struggling to understand his spastic daughter's needs and sexual desires.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 14:44:27 IST