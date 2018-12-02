Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven teaser: STR 's spunky dialogues add dimension to this Attarintiki Daredi remake

After this year's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Silambarasan is back with Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. The Sundar C directorial starring Ramya Krishnan, Catherine Teresa, Megha Akash and Prabhu is a remake of Trivikram's Telugu blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi.

In the first teaser, Simbu seems to add his own punch to the family drama plot that was previously led by Pawan Kalyan in Telugu. The two-minute-clip introduces us to STR's avatar as the rich kid on the block, but with humble roots. Post some trademark action sequences, Simbu's other side — a goofy and playful guy who is now in India on a mission for his family's best interests — is showcased. At the same time, we also witness Catherine Teresa and Megha Akash as the leading ladies romancing Simbu, replacing Pranita and Samantha Akkineni.

While the Tamil version so far seems to retain most primary elements from the original, the most highlighted part of the Kollywood film happens to be Simbu's spunk and dialogues. The hero is once again accompanied by VTV Ganesh and several other supporting actors, looking to double the humour elements this time around.

Another subject of curiosity is Ramya Krishnan and STR's rapport, whose angle has been kept under wraps so far.

Several comedy sequences and other quirky yet romantic angles of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven so far are brought alive by Hip Hop Tamizha's peppy tunes. While expectations are at an all time high along with comparisons with the original blockbuster, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, by the looks of it, aims at entertaining the audience with more ingredients than one. And looks like the makers are laying a safe bet with not many alterations to the well appreciated Attarintiki Daredi concept.

