You are here:

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven teaser: STR 's spunky dialogues add dimension to this Attarintiki Daredi remake

Mridula Ramadugu

December 02, 2018 12:36:27 IST

After this year's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Silambarasan is back with Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. The Sundar C directorial starring Ramya Krishnan, Catherine Teresa, Megha Akash and Prabhu is a remake of Trivikram's Telugu blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi.

A still from the Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven teaser. YouTube

A still from the Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven teaser. YouTube

In the first teaser, Simbu seems to add his own punch to the family drama plot that was previously led by Pawan Kalyan in Telugu. The two-minute-clip introduces us to STR's avatar as the rich kid on the block, but with humble roots. Post some trademark action sequences, Simbu's other side — a goofy and playful guy who is now in India on a mission for his family's best interests — is showcased. At the same time, we also witness Catherine Teresa and Megha Akash as the leading ladies romancing Simbu, replacing Pranita and Samantha Akkineni.

While the Tamil version so far seems to retain most primary elements from the original, the most highlighted part of the Kollywood film happens to be Simbu's spunk and dialogues. The hero is once again accompanied by VTV Ganesh and several other supporting actors, looking to double the humour elements this time around.

Another subject of curiosity is Ramya Krishnan and STR's rapport, whose angle has been kept under wraps so far.

Several comedy sequences and other quirky yet romantic angles of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven so far are brought alive by Hip Hop Tamizha's peppy tunes. While expectations are at an all time high along with comparisons with the original blockbuster, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, by the looks of it, aims at entertaining the audience with more ingredients than one. And looks like the makers are laying a safe bet with not many alterations to the well appreciated Attarintiki Daredi concept.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2018 12:36 PM

tags: Attarintiki Daredi , Simbu , STR , Tamil Cinema , Tamil films , Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven , Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven teaser

also see

Rajinikanth rubbishes rumours of ill health; makers of Petta reveal timeline of film's album release

Rajinikanth rubbishes rumours of ill health; makers of Petta reveal timeline of film's album release

Seethakaathi trailer: Vijay Sethupathi transforms into an ageing actor in Balaji Tharaneetharan's film

Seethakaathi trailer: Vijay Sethupathi transforms into an ageing actor in Balaji Tharaneetharan's film

Shruti Haasan, Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prasanna foray into television with exciting new shows

Shruti Haasan, Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prasanna foray into television with exciting new shows