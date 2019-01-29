Watch: In Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga new trailer, Rajkummar Rao urges Sonam Kapoor to choose happiness

The second trailer of Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was released on 29 January. While the first trailer hinted at the possibility of a same sex romance that strains a seemingly perfect father-daughter relationship, the new clip kind of confirms it.

The minute-and-a-half-long video shows the helpless Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) face her family, who refuses to accept her reality. "Tere se yeh umeed nahi thi (I did not expect this from you)," says Anil Kapoor, who plays her father .

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao, who was a selected as a potential groom for her, in a twist of events, urges her to not give up on her happiness for the sake of her family.

The description of the film reads: "Love should not come with any labels and it should set one free. Sweety’s love story comes with a secret which complicates her relationship with her family. Will this secret be accepted by her family and society? Will her family come to terms with her secret and help #SetLoveFree?"

This is the first time that the father-daughter duo Sonam and Anil will share the screen space. In this context, the actress had said that though they have been offered a lot of films in the past, this one was apt for them to collaborate. She said, "I never found authenticity or idealism in any of the other films. I felt nobody besides me and my father (were apt) to do Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. We are glad to know that we were the first choice of the director", as per an earlier report.

The film, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and will release on 1 February.

