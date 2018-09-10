You are here:

Dus Ka Dum finale: Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sunil Grover wrap up season 3 of reality show

FP Staff

Sep,10 2018 14:55:33 IST

The finale of Salman Khan's reality game show Dus Ka Dum season 3 was telecast in two parts over the weekend with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and comedian Sunil Grover as special guests.

SRK made a grand entry — laying on a cart pushed by Salman — as a song from their 1995 film Karan Arjun played in the background.

The Dilwale actor also thanked Salman's family, especially veteran screenwriter Salim Khan for supporting him when he was new to the Hindi film industry.

Grover entertained the audiences by impersonating Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan and also his female avatar Rinku Devi.

Mukerji and SRK competed against each other on the game show and also danced to 'Tum Paas Aaye' from their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later, Mukerji took over as the director and the Karan Arjun duo mouthed their dialogues as a scene from the movie played on the screen. They then chose to switch to their more famous ones from Dabangg, Devdas, and Race 3.

According to The Indian Express, she also suggested a diaper changing competition between the two actors, which Salman wins. She also wished that her Hello Brother co-star should have a daughter who would marry AbRam.

Mukerji won Rs 20,ooo for her charity Krishna Ram Foundation and SRK won Rs 12 lakh for his charity. The segment of the show ended with all three dancing to Om Shanti Om's title song.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 14:55 PM

