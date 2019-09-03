Dream Girl song Ik Mulaqaat: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha share sweet nothings on first date

The much-talked-about movie Dream Girl has been hogging the limelight ever since its trailer, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana starring as a girl got released. After 'Radhe Radhe' ,'Dil Ka Telephone' and 'Dhagala Lagali,' the makers have now released the fourth song from the album, 'Ik Mulaqaat.'

'Ik Mulaqaat' perfectly captures the awkwardness, shyness and excitement of a first date. Ayushmann and Nushrat are seen traipsing through the narrow alleyways of a colorful bazaar, sharing sweet-nothings with each other. The Sufi-inspired melody, composed by Meet Bros, may remind one of 2017 hit number, 'Mere Rashke Qamar' from Baadshaho. 'Ik Mulaqaat' has been sung by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, and the lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Nushrat Bharucha shared the song on Twitter

While 'Radhe Radhe' was a romantic number in the backdrop of colourful festivities, 'Dil Ka Telephone' saw Ayushmann impersonating a woman while talking to men on the telephone. Riteish Deshmukh made a special appearance in 'Dhagala Lagali', which is a Hindi remake of the same song from Dada Kondke and Usha Chauhan's Marathi film Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya.

Ayushmann recently received a National Award for his performance in Sriram Raghavan's highly-acclaimed thriller Andhadhun. The actor shared the trophy with Vicky Kaushal, who has been awarded the same trophy for his patriotic drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Billed as a "comedy of errors", Dream Girl follows a small-town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice.

The trailer, which was debuted on 12 August, opens to Ayushmann's character playing Sita in Ramayana. His father is debt-ridden, so Ayushmann's character finds a job as a tele-caller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is slated to hit the big screens on 13 September.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 12:24:35 IST