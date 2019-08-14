Watch: Ayushmann, Nushrat Bharucha turn into Krishna, Radha for Dream Girl song Radhe Radhe

The makers of Dream Girl have unveiled the first song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's forthcoming romantic comedy. Titled 'Radhe Radhe', the track sees Ayushmann and Nushrat dressed as Krishna and Radha grooving in a huge, colourful set designed to invoke the image of Gokul/Mathura. The track has been sung by Amit Kumar, while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Ganesh Acharya has served as the choreographer on this song.

Speaking about the song, director Raaj Shandilya told DNA, "Our film is based in Mathura, so, how could we not have a Radha-Krishna song?” Ahead of the song launch, Ayushmann shared a motion poster of the number on his Twitter account

Here's the poster:

Billed as a "comedy of errors", Dream Girl follows a small-town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice.

The trailer, which was debuted on 12 August, opens to Ayushmann's character playing Sita in Ramayana. His father is debt-ridden, so Ayushmann's character finds a job as a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. From the local cop to a ‘Haryanvi’ boy, to his girlfriend’s brother, everyone seems to have fallen in love with Pooja and her voice, which leads to some unusual and crazy situations, as the synopsis states.

Ayushmann recently received a National Award for his performance in Sriram Raghavan's highly-acclaimed thriller Andhadhun. The actor is sharing the trophy with Vicky Kaushal, who has been awarded the same trophy for his patriotic drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The film's cast also includes Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma and Raj Bhansali.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl releases on 13 September.

Watch the song here



