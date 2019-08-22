Dream Girl: Riteish Deshmukh to dance alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Nusrat Bharucha in Dhagala reprise

Riteish Deshmukh will make a special appearance in a song for Dream Girl, alongside the lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nusrat Bharucha. According to Mumbai Mirror, the three will shake a leg to a recreated version of Marathi song 'Dhagala Lagali Kala' from Dada Kondke and Usha Chauhan's film Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya.

Meet Bros have reprised the song, with lyrics by Kumaar. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the dance sequences, further writes Mirror. Jyotica Tangri has sung the Marathi verses.

"'Dhagala' is an all-time favourite dance number. The original featured the legendary Dada Kondke, so being a part of this song was motivation enough. Also, Ayushmann and Nushrat are fantastic actors and dancers, and having admired their work, I was happy to share the screen with them," Riteish tells Mirror.

Dream Girl writer and director Raaj Shaandilyaa tells Bollywood Hungama that it was producer Ekta Kapoor to recreate the dancer number. He says as a promotional track, it will "widen the scope of the film beyond communities." Raaj adds that the song has a "rap-like melody", with Marathi beats along with live guitars and electronic programs.

Earlier, the makers released the song 'Radhe Radhe' which was shot in the backdrop of colourful festivities. The second song 'Dil Ka Telephone' was shared by the makers on 20 August, featuring Ayushmann camouflaged as a girl named Pooja luring men via telephonic conversations.

Billed as a "comedy of errors", Dream Girl follows a small-town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice.

The trailer, which was debuted on 12 August, opens to Ayushmann's character playing Sita in Ramleela. His father is debt-ridden, so Ayushmann's character finds a job as a caller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja.

The cast also includes Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali. It hits cinemas on 13 September.

