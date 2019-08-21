Dream Girl song Dil Ka Telephone: Ayushmann Khurrana, camouflaged as Pooja, flirts with men on call

The much-talked-about movie Dream Girl has been hogging the limelight ever since its trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana starring as a girl got released. On Tuesday, the makers released their second song, 'Dil Ka Telephone', from the movie.

Ayushmann shared the link of the song on Twitter

The song features Ayushmann camouflaged as a girl luring men via telephonic conversations. In the video, we see characters of Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Nidhi Bisht among others, as they are enticed by Pooja’s melodious voice, being unaware that Pooja is actually a man. While the lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar, singers Meet Bros, Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz have lent their voice to the song.

Earlier the makers released the song 'Radhe Radhe' which was shot in the backdrop of colourful festivities.

Ayushmann recently received a National Award for his performance in Sriram Raghavan's highly-acclaimed thriller Andhadhun. The actor is sharing the trophy with Vicky Kaushal, who has been awarded the same trophy for his patriotic drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Billed as a "comedy of errors", Dream Girl follows a small-town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice.

The trailer, which was debuted on 12 August, opens to Ayushmann's character playing Sita in Ramayana. His father is debt-ridden, so Ayushmann's character finds a job as a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to hit the big screens on 13 September.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 12:06:26 IST