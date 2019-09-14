You are here:

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy earns Rs 10.05 cr on opening day

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's comedy film Dream Girl has opened to considerable numbers at the box office. The film has raked in Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day, making it Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date.

Dream Girl has also managed to garner more than most mid-range films like Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 8.20 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore) and Chhichhore (Rs 7.32 crore).

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media.

Check out the box office performance of Dream Girl

Topping the list in terms of opening day figures of Ayushmann's films, Dream Girl is followed by Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun and Bareilly Ki Barfi, which respectively earned Rs 7.35 crore, Rs 5.02 crore, Rs 2.71 crore, Rs 2.70 crore and Rs 2.42 crore at the box office.

Ayushmann recently received a National Award for his performance in Sriram Raghavan's highly-acclaimed thriller Andhadhun. The actor shared the trophy with Vicky Kaushal, who has been awarded the same trophy for his patriotic drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Billed as a "comedy of errors", Dream Girl follows a small-town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice.

The trailer, which was debuted on 12 August, opens to Ayushmann's character playing Sita in Ramayana. His father is debt-ridden, so Ayushmann's character finds a job as a tele-caller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and hit the big screens on 13 September.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2019 11:44:48 IST