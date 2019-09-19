You are here:

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy earns Rs 66.15 cr in 6 days

FP Staff

Sep 19, 2019 12:10:01 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's romantic comedy Dream Girl has been having a dream run at the box office. Adding Rs 6.75 crore to its collection on Wednesday, Dream Girl has amassed a total of Rs 66.15 crore in six days.

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Dream Girl. Image from Twitter

The movie surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark in four days, and is now inching towards the Rs 75 crore mark.

As per trade analysts, the film has been trending well even on weekdays.

Check out the box office figures of Dream Girl here

Dream Girl, which grossed Rs 10.05 crore on its first day, has become Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date. According to Bollywood Hungama, it is now among the top 10 films of this year that have achieved the biggest opening day numbers.

Compared to films like BharatSaahoKabir SinghKesariGully BoyMission MangalSuper 30, Total Dhamaal and Kalank, the Balaji Motion Pictures film has the least amount of production cost. The rate at which the comedy is generating revenue, it can even cross the lifetime business of Khurrana's earlier blockbuster, Badhaai Ho.

On the other hand, Nitesh Tiwari's campus drama Chhichhore has been proving to be a tough contender for Dream Girl at the box office, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in its second week run. The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer picked up another Rs 3.60 crore on Wednesday, pushing its current total to Rs 105. 79 crore. Here are Chhichhore's latest box office figures

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 12:13:32 IST

