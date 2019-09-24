Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy crosses Rs 100 cr mark in second week

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's comedy film Dream Girl, has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its second week. The slapstick comedy has been garnering the big numbers ever since its release, with audiences praising Khurrana's double avatar as the lovable Karam and sensual Pooja.

According to trade experts, the film raked in Rs 11.05 crore on its second Sunday and Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, taking its box office collection to a total of Rs 101.40 crore so far. Dream Girl is running strong in theaters despite facing competition from new releases like Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor, Karan Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam.

Check out the box office figures of Dream Girl

Dream Girl, which grossed Rs 10.05 crore on its first day, has become Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date. According to Bollywood Hungama, it is now among the top 10 films of this year that have achieved the biggest opening day numbers.

Compared to films like Bharat, Saaho, Kabir Singh, Kesari, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Super 30, Total Dhamaal and Kalank, the Balaji Motion Pictures film has the least amount of production cost.

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, follows a small-town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her voice, leading to hilarious consequences.

Dream Girl also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 12:26:41 IST