Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nusrat Bharucha's comedy crosses Rs 50 crore in first four days

FP Staff

Sep 17, 2019 13:34:15 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl earned Rs 52 crore in its first four days at the domestic box office. The film amassed Rs 18.10 crore on Day 3 (Sunday) and Rs 7.43 crore on Monday. Trade analysts note that the comedy performed well even on a weekday.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl

Here are the latest box office figures of of Dream Girl.

Dream Girl, which grossed Rs 10.05 crore on Day 1, is Ayushmann's biggest opener (in terms of ticket sales) till date. According to Bollywood Hungama, it is now among the top 10 films of this year that have achieved the biggest opening day numbers. Compared to films like Bharat, Saaho, Kabir Singh, Kesari, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Super 30, Total Dhamaal and Kalank, the Balaji Motion Pictures film has the least amount of production cost.

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone. Currently in its second week at the box office, it has witnessed steady footfall. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The second Monday earnings of Chhichhore.

Box Office India reports that the college drama has been performing best in Delhi NCR as well as Rajasthan and Central India. However, the film saw a decline in Gujarat. Trade analysts noted that it earned Rs 50 crore in five days and Rs 75 crore in nine days.

 

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 13:39:40 IST

