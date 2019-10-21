Dr Zeus claims makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala have plagiarised his songs 'Don't Be Shy' and 'Kangna Tera Ni'

British born Punjabi musician Dr Zeus recently took to Twitter and said that the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala have plagiarised his songs 'Don't Be Shy' and 'Kangna Tera Ni'. Rapper Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade have lent their vocals in the recreated version of 'Don't Be Shy', composed by duo Sachin-Jigar. However, Zeus stated that he was unaware that his song was being reused.

Here is Zeus' tweet

Are u guys taking the piss @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & fuckin them up??? Ya need to get original🖕🏽My lawyers will b in touch🖕🏽 — Dr Zeus (@drzeusworld) October 18, 2019

Badshah soon shared his response and wrote that he held Zeus in great regard and saw him as a mentor. He explained that he had only gone forward with the song as he was sure the makers had followed the adequate legal procedures.

Here is Badshah's response

This is not the first time the makers of Bala have landed in a plagiarism controversy. In June, Kamal Kant Chandra filed a complaint against Ayushmann and the makers under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust). Kamal had earlier filed a complaint in Bombay High Court alleging that Ayushmann, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan had plagiarised the crux of the story — a prematurely balding man — from Chandra's project, titled Wig.

The makers of Ujda Chaman, with Sunny Singh in the lead, had also pointed at the noticeable similarities between the two films. Director Abhishek Pathak had told Mumbai Mirror that his film is a remake of 2017 Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe, the rights to which they had acquired in 2018.

He said that even the poster designs of Bala and Ujda Chaman are similar. Pathak told Mirror that when he reached out to Bala's team, they insisted their film is different from Ujda Chaman. He admitted to initiating legal action against them.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 12:42:11 IST