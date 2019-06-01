Bala: Kamal Kant Chandra files complaint against Ayushmann Khurrana, Dinesh Vijan as shooting begins

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming comedy Bala may have entered murky grounds. As per a report in Mid Day, the film's assistant director, Kamal Kant Chandra, has filed a complaint against the actor and makers under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) of the IPC at the Kashimira police station in Mira Road.

Chandra had earlier filed a complaint in Bombay High Court alleging that Khurrana, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan had plagiarised the crux of the story — a prematurely balding man — from Chandra's project, titled Wig.

Chandra has appeared as an assistant director on Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. He claimed that in the last hearing on 19 April, the accused falsely stated that the film was in its scripting stages. "It's wrong to start shooting before the court has given its verdict. At the last hearing, they said that they would take time to develop the script. How did they start shooting in 15 days? This means they gave a misleading picture to the court. I approached the vacation bench four days ago, but they stated that I should wait for the next hearing on 10 June. But the makers might finish [a chunk of] the film by then and argue that since a lot of money is at stake, the court should rule in their favour," Chandra told the publication.

As evidence, Chandra will show the WhatsApp exchanges between him and Khurrana when the latter had expressed interest in the film's script back in 2017. Both Khurrana and Maddock Films' representatives have said that since the court has not officially issued any restraining order, the cast and crew are going ahead with Bala's shooting.

