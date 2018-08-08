You are here:

Kim Kardashian's Yeezy photoshoot posture churns viral memes on Twitter, from Toy Story to Grand Theft Auto

Kim Kardashian West on 7 August had posted an image of herself on Instagram, modelling for her husband Kanye West's new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Butter trainers. She is seen lying on a messy bed with her aims raised and staring blankly at the ceiling.

No sooner was the picture posted, Twitter exploded with hilarious memes with users swiftly churning out one post after another.

Some memes compared Kim to the image of a woman who has fallen from the bed

Another one showed the celebrity as acing the game of Twister

Kim's pose was deemed perfect to compete and win at the San Francisco marathon

However, in some images, the reality star was depicted as the losing boxer pitted on the ground by her fellow competitor

Kim's pose reminded some of the toys from the franchise The Toy Story, who used to freeze as stationary objects the moment Andy used to enter the room

Kim's posture, for some, was reminiscent of the chalk outline of a body in the game Grand Theft Auto

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 13:47 PM