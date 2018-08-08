Kim Kardashian's Yeezy photoshoot posture churns viral memes on Twitter, from Toy Story to Grand Theft Auto
Kim Kardashian West on 7 August had posted an image of herself on Instagram, modelling for her husband Kanye West's new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Butter trainers. She is seen lying on a messy bed with her aims raised and staring blankly at the ceiling.
No sooner was the picture posted, Twitter exploded with hilarious memes with users swiftly churning out one post after another.
Some memes compared Kim to the image of a woman who has fallen from the bed
Another one showed the celebrity as acing the game of Twister
Kim's pose was deemed perfect to compete and win at the San Francisco marathon
However, in some images, the reality star was depicted as the losing boxer pitted on the ground by her fellow competitor
Kim's pose reminded some of the toys from the franchise The Toy Story, who used to freeze as stationary objects the moment Andy used to enter the room
"Andy's coming!" pic.twitter.com/ZiWgaaxtm8
Kim's posture, for some, was reminiscent of the chalk outline of a body in the game Grand Theft Auto
