Doctor Sleep, The Good Liar, Motherless Brooklyn box office: Warner Bros' 2019 slate has few hits, more misses

Warner Bros' Doctor Sleep, much-anticipated sequel of The Shining, has failed to create an impact at the box office. The R-rated horror thriller boasted all the right credentials — good reviews, the Stephen King brand and backing from Warner Bros., home of horror label New Line, however, it opened to $14.1 million, an underwhelming response.

Despite a mediocre performance, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that “movie studio chief Toby Emmerich had already struck a deal with director Mike Flanagan and his Intrepid Pictures to script a sequel whose working title is Hallorann, drawn from the character who appears in both The Shining and Doctor Sleep.” However, these footfalls may affect studio's plans of producing a sequel of the film.

Two of Warner Bros' films— Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn and The Goldfinch starring Ansel Elgort — rank among the worst opening weekends of all time.

The Goldfinch, an adaptation of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name debuted over the weekend with $2.6 million domestically. It's the worst opening weekend of the year so far for a movie premiering in over 2,500. The movie made a combined $985,000 in 12 international markets over the weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

According to Forbes, Edward Norton’s long-standing passion project, Motherless Brooklyn, released in 1,342 theaters with only a mere opening $3.65 million. The $26 million adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s novel stars Norton as a private investigator with Tourette’s trying to solve his mentor’s murder in the 1950s.

The Good Liar , starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, only deepened wounds when it debuted this weekend to a muted $5.6 million, becoming the studio’s latest literary adaptation that failed to entice audiences, reports Variety.

Meanwhile, there have been few successes for Warner Bros with Joker and It: Chapter Two.

The Todd Phillips directorial, Joker, continued its winning streak by crossing $900 million in worldwide ticket sales on 2 November. The dark supervillain movie has broken a number of records including crossing Deadpool's collection — $783 million — to emerge as the top-grossing R-rated title of all time.

Despite falling short of the first installment, It: Chapter Two collected over $450 million globally and will become profitable from its $70 million budget. Shazam! and Detective Pikachu were each modest hits grossing $364 million and $430 million worldwide, respectively.

Trade analysts believe Warner Bros will rebound next year with a lineup that boasts Wonder Woman: 1984, Harley Quinn spinoff Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie, Christopher Nolan’s action thriller Tenet and The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

