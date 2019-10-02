Birds of Prey trailer: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn leads Gotham City's dames to 'fantabulous emancipation'

The first official trailer for the forthcoming DC film Birds of Prey was debuted on Tuesday, and it follows Harley Quinn as she teams up with Black Canary, the Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask. The film stars Margot Robbie as Quinn, who is reprising the role from 2016's Suicide Squad.

The trailer shows Quinn dealing with her breakup with Joker, as she recruits women who go on to become the 'Birds of Prey'.

"You know what a harlequin is? A harlequin's role is to serve. It's nothin without a master," Quinn can be seen saying in the very beginning of the trailer.

"No one gives two s--s who we are beyond that," she continues as she takes a shot.

"The Joker and I broke up," she explains in the trailer, adding "I wanted a fresh start. But it turns out I wasn't the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation."

Check out the trailer here



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birds of Prey (@birdsofprey) on Oct 1, 2019 at 9:15am PDT

Cathy Yan has directed the film based on a script written by Christina Hodson. Apart from Robbie, the film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask. Chris Messina stepping in as Victor Zsasz.

The first teaser of the film, titled 'See You Soon', was unveiled in early January 2019. Apart from starring in the movie, Robbie is also serving as a producer.

The film is set to hit the big screens on 7 February, 2020.

Robbie will also play Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is slated to release on 6 August, 2021.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 10:10:42 IST