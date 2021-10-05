Disney India's revised slate includes Marvel titles like Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and 20th Century Studios' The Last Duel, Death on the Nile.

Disney India on Tuesday announced its 2021-22 line-up of theatrical titles, beginning with the superhero spectacle Eternals, releasing this Diwali in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The slate will further introduce fans to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Eternals, Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade, and The Marvels. The line-up also includes the much-awaited sequel to Avatar, and family animation movies including Encanto, Lightyear, and Turning Red.

"Disney has always been at the forefront of innovative and immersive storytelling, and we continue to stay committed to bringing unique stories that will entertain audiences across the country. Cinema has always been a key medium that brings people together for memorable experiences, and we are looking forward to creating magic on the big screen once again with our diverse and exciting content,” said Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star & Disney India.

The studio has already garnered much success at the box office along with audience appreciation in 2021 so far, with the recent release of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 20th Century Studios' Free Guy, and Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which brought cinema-goers back to the theatres across the country.

Disney India’s forthcoming line-up includes:

2021

20th Century Studios’ The Last Duel – 22 October

20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong – 29 October

Marvel Studios’ Eternals – 5 November

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto – 26 November

20th Century Studios’ West Side Story – 10 December

20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man – 24 December

2022