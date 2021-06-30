'It’s very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the fans,' says Kevin Feige.

The much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster 2018 movie Black Panther has officially begun. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has started its production on Tuesday, 29 June at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

The sequel will have director Ryan Coogler behind the camera along with the whole crew and cast only without its titular hero Chadwick Boseman, who passed away battling colon cancer for four years in August last year.

At the Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles, Feige informed that it's going to be very emotional for all. “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud,” Feige said at the event on Tuesday night as per Variety.

So far, Marvel Studios is keeping the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot details and new characters under wraps. But actors including Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett are likely to reprise their previous roles.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit screens on 8 July, 2022. This is one of the 26 upcoming movies on Marvel Studios’ list which is slated to release in theatres and streaming platform Disney Plus. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios still has four new films to release this year alone.

The first instalment of Black Panther series was a massive hit when it was released in February 2018. The feature broke most of its records after hitting theatres and earned $1.34 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing non-Avengers movie of all time.

The movie also grabbed seven Academy Award nominations and won Oscars for the score, costume design, and production design to its credit.