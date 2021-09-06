Entertainment

Marvel's Eternals to release in Indian cinemas this Diwali on 5 November

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

FP Staff September 06, 2021 12:07:33 IST
Marvel Studios is set to launch Eternals, the third film in the MCU’s Phase Four, on 5 November in India. The film will release in cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Check out the announcement here

The film is helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

