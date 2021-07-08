Directed by Mathew Vaughn, The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, and Daniel Brühl among others

A new special look at The King's Man gives a glimpse of how the upcoming prequel will explore the foundation and legacy of the Kingsman franchise.

Directed and co-produced by Mathew Vaughn, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The film is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Set in 1918 London around World War I, the press release states the official description of the film, "as a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in the period spy drama."

The cast also praised the director and co-writer Matthew Vaughn. "The style is very Matthew Vaughn," said Arterton, who plays Polly. Hounsou, who portrays Shola, added, "Matthew is an amazing storyteller and he's written something quite powerful."

Check out the special look

Witness the origin of the Kingsman. See #TheKingsMan in theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/N9QgdXTf84 — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) July 6, 2021

Initially announced to premiere in November 2019, The King's Man was pushed back to Valentine's Day 2020, and then again to September of that year. However, the film suffered further delays in the wake of coronavirus and currently is slated to release in December in the US.

It is also produced by David Reid, Adam Bohling and will release in Indian theatres soon.