Disha Patani becomes one of the most followed Indian celebs on Instagram as she recently crossed 50 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

The gorgeous diva of the entertainment industry, Disha Patani often treats her fans by sharing some amazing stuff on social media. The actress loves to celebrate every small milestone with her Instafam and this time too the Malang star expressed his gratitude to her fans after she reached 50 million followers on Instagram.

Disha Patani shared breathtaking pics to thank her fans and wrote, "50 million last one i promise." The ardent social media user often gives major fitness and fashion goals through her pics and videos on Instagram.

After achieving this milestone on Instagram, Disha shared a thankful note for her fans, that read, "I am so overwhelmed and my heart is filled with gratitude for my 50 million strong family on Instagram. It's surreal to know that so many people get inspired by what I do. The love and support from everyone keeps me going and I would like to thank each one of them for being there for me and with me. Much love to all and especially my fans".



On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns, which is directed by Mohit Suri of Aashiqui 2, Murder 2 and Awarapan fame. The film is jointly bankrolled by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures. The action-thriller also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens on July 8.

Post Ek Villain Returns, she will star in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It will release on November 11.

