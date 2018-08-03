Dhadak box office collection: Ishaan-Janhvi starrer earns Rs 17 cr in second week, totaling to Rs 69 cr

Dhadak featuring the Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor managed to collect a total of Rs 69.16 crore. The movie minted Rs 51.55 crores in the first week and performed decently in the second week accumulating Rs 17.61 crores. It made Rs 8.71 crore on its opening day which is more than the opening day total of Student of the Year, which amounted to Rs 8 crore. Both the movies have been produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Dhadak recorded a box office collection of Rs 33.67 crore on its debut weekend and the producers pocketed Rs 11.55 crore (approx $1.68 mn) from overseas screens.

Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on 3 August and declared Dhadak a hit.

#Dhadak maintained pretty well in Week 2... Biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 51.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 17.61 cr

Total: ₹ 69.16 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2018

Speaking about the movie, Ishaan Khatter in an interview to Firstpost said, "Dhadak is a new film even for those who have watched Sairat. The idea was never to mimic or to ape the performances. It was to make an honest film of our own and be true to the characters that we are representing."

Janhvi, daughter of late actor Sridevi, plays a girl belonging to the erstwhile royal family based in Udaipur. Her co-star Ishaan Khatter, who is relatively more experienced having made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, plays her star-crossed lover.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 17:53 PM