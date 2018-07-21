Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter starrer off to a strong start; mints Rs 8.71 cr on opening day

The numbers for the opening day of Dhadak are out and it seems to have gotten off to a strong start.

Leading film analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter.

#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well... Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [₹ 8 cr]… Fri ₹ 8.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018

The movie has managed to make Rs 8.71 crore on its opening day. That is more than the opening day total of Student of the Year, which amounted to Rs 8 crore. While Dhadak is the debut movie of star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Student of the Year was the debut movie of star kids Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Both the movies have been produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Dhadak has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is the official remake of Marathi super-hit Sairat which starred newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Speaking about the movie, Ishaan Khatter in an interview to Firstpost said, "Dhadak is a new film even for those who have watched Sairat. The idea was never to mimic or to ape the performances. It was to make an honest film of our own and be true to the characters that we are representing."

