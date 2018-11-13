Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: All you need to know about the lavish affair at Lake Como, Italy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding ceremony will take place over two days on 14 and 15 November at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, the same destination where Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement party was held. While the first ceremony on 14 November will follow the Kannada wedding rituals, the second day will see a Sindhi wedding, as per Ranveer's family customs. The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are likely to take place on 13 November.

While the venue was under wraps for a long time, visuals of the location, Villa del Balbianello, were shared by ANI.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

According to The Indian Express, the villa has previously been used as a setting for several Hollywood films like Month by the Lake, Casino Royale and Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav tweeted that she cannot take pictures of Ranveer and Deepika but it was "love personified" to see them together.

No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi#ranveerkishaadi#foreverlove — Nitasha (@Nitasha22) November 12, 2018

The wedding celebration is expected to be revved up by the performance of Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan. A picture surfaced on social media where the singers landed in Milan for the wedding.

Among the guests speculated to attend the wedding are Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, who co-produced Deepika's debut film Om Shanti Om, Aditya Chopra, who produced Ranveer Singh's debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, and Ranveer-Deepika's longtime collaborator Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In another interesting piece of information that has surfaced online, the couple has requested their guests not to bring gifts to the ceremony. Times Now reports that they have instead requested the guests to donate a sum to The Live Love Laugh Foundation, founded by Deepika. The two stars are likely to go the Anushka Sharma way and wear Sabyasachi outfits on the wedding day. News18 reports when Deepika and Ranveer were seen leaving for Italy at the Mumbai airport, multiple boxes with the Sabyasachi logo were spotted in their luggage. The couple have been dating each other since six years, but never confirmed their relationship until recently. They put rest to months of speculation about their nuptials with a social media announcement of their wedding dates. Earlier in November, Padukone had a traditional puja in Bengaluru while Singh was photographed at a haldi ceremony to kickstart the wedding celebrations. After the wedding, the couple will have a reception in India on 28 November with Bollywood celebrities, and another one in Bangalore with Deepika's close friends.

