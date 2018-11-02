Deepika Padukone's pre wedding celebrations; Will Smith's Bad Boys For Life confirmed: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Deepika Padukone's pre-wedding celebrations kick-off
Dear Deepika, A new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always. Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone in Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding functions. Styled by: @shaleenanathani Photo Courtesy: @shaleenanathani Makeup by: @sandhyashekar Hair by: @georgiougabriel #Sabaysachi #DeepikaPadukone #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had made headlines when they shared on social media the news of their wedding, scheduled to take place on 14 and 15 of November this year.
Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor with Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Happiest birthday @iamsrk it is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to b silly with them♥️lov u.( one n only time u wore tight white pants.. #thingsimakeyoudo
Wishing my dear friend, a very Happy Birthday! @iamsrk may you have an even more successful year ahead! Sending you the best wishes & vibes today and always! Looking forward to see you create magic again on screen in #Zero! ❤ pic.twitter.com/K2Fs9b4wXt
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2018
As Shah Rukh Khan turned 53, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish him. While Farah Khan shared a picture from the sets of Om Shanti Om, Karan Johar posted a heartfelt message for 'bhai'.
Sonali Bendre wishes Priyanka Chopra on her 'next big step'
It's always lovely to be part of someone's special moment and more so when it's a dear friend. What a fabulous evening @priyankachopra!!! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love. P.S. it felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again! #RedIsTheColourOfRebirth
Sonali Bendre, who attended Priyanka Chopra bridal shower a few days back along with Neetu Kapoor, shared an image, wishing her for her next big step. Sonali had earlier thanked Priyanka in a social media post for helping her find the perfect wig.
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm Bad Boys for Life
It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life We back!! @martinlawrence
Can’t wait to hit the ground runnin! Blessed to be a part of such a great film with my brotha @willsmith We still gotta learn the words to the song though! #teammartymar #badboysforlife #weback
Bad Boys for Life was first announced as Bad Boys 3 in 2009. But now, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have confirmed that the sequel is officially moving forward, where they would be reprising their roles as Detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. Bad Boys For Life is scheduled to release on 17 January, 2020.
Gina Rodriguez,Sofia Vergara and others support Latina Equal Pay Day
Today is #LatinaEqualPay Day, Latina workers on average only get 53 cents for every $1 a man is paid. The gap has widened since last year, and for some, it's even worse. This is an injustice, and there's still so much work to do for Latinas to be treated equally. Me and my sisters at @timesupnow support Latina equal pay! #phenomenallylatina @phenomenal.ly t-shirt proceeds benefit the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health. Website in bio. #sameJobNOTsamepay
Today is #LatinaEqualPay Day where we must fight for equal pay. There’s still so much work for latinas to do to be treated equally. I am #phenomenallyLatina, and I support Latina equal pay! @phenomenal.ly t-shirt proceeds benefit the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health. www.phenomenalwoman.us
Today is #LatinaEqualPayDay! The average Latina makes 47% less than the average white man, but 66% of American workers recognize this pay gap as unfair. Education is the first step towards making a change – get the facts from new research by @SurveyMonkey & @LeanInOrg. #47PercentCounts #LatinaEqualPay
Today is #LatinaEqualPay Day, when we "catch up" to what white, non-hispanic men were paid in 2017. The gap is widest for Latina workers, who on average only get 53 cents for every $1 a man is paid. The gap has widened since last year, and for some, it's even worse. This is an injustice, and there's still so much work to do for Latinas to be treated equally. I am #PhenomenallyLatina, and I support Latina equal pay! @phenomenal.ly t-shirt proceeds benefit the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health. www.phenomenalwoman.us
Several celebrities took to Instagram to show their support towards Latina Equal Pay Day, including Sofia Vergara, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba.
Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha pose for Brides Today magazine cover
November cover of @bridestodayin with the beautiful @aslisona
Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of Manmarziyaan, posed along with Sonakshi Sinha for the Brides Today magazine cover. Kaushal will be next seen in war-drama Uri, and the actor has also signed Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht. On the other hand, Sonakshi will appear next alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Kalank.
Divyanka Tripathi shares posters of ALTBalaji's Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala
#ColddLassiAurChickenMasala shoot starts this December! #StreamingSoon #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor #RajeevKhandelwal
Divyanka Tripathi shared some of the posters of Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, her web series debut alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. As reported earlier, the comedy show will revolve around the lives of two chefs.
