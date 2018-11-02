You are here:

Deepika Padukone's pre wedding celebrations; Will Smith's Bad Boys For Life confirmed: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Deepika Padukone's pre-wedding celebrations kick-off

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had made headlines when they shared on social media the news of their wedding, scheduled to take place on 14 and 15 of November this year.

Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor with Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

Wishing my dear friend, a very Happy Birthday! @iamsrk may you have an even more successful year ahead! Sending you the best wishes & vibes today and always! Looking forward to see you create magic again on screen in #Zero! ❤ pic.twitter.com/K2Fs9b4wXt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2018

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 53, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish him. While Farah Khan shared a picture from the sets of Om Shanti Om, Karan Johar posted a heartfelt message for 'bhai'.

Sonali Bendre wishes Priyanka Chopra on her 'next big step'

Sonali Bendre, who attended Priyanka Chopra bridal shower a few days back along with Neetu Kapoor, shared an image, wishing her for her next big step. Sonali had earlier thanked Priyanka in a social media post for helping her find the perfect wig.

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence confirm Bad Boys for Life

Bad Boys for Life was first announced as Bad Boys 3 in 2009. But now, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have confirmed that the sequel is officially moving forward, where they would be reprising their roles as Detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. Bad Boys For Life is scheduled to release on 17 January, 2020.

Gina Rodriguez,Sofia Vergara and others support Latina Equal Pay Day

Several celebrities took to Instagram to show their support towards Latina Equal Pay Day, including Sofia Vergara, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba.

Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha pose for Brides Today magazine cover

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of Manmarziyaan, posed along with Sonakshi Sinha for the Brides Today magazine cover. Kaushal will be next seen in war-drama Uri, and the actor has also signed Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht. On the other hand, Sonakshi will appear next alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Kalank.

Divyanka Tripathi shares posters of ALTBalaji's Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Divyanka Tripathi shared some of the posters of Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, her web series debut alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. As reported earlier, the comedy show will revolve around the lives of two chefs.

Nov 02, 2018 16:37 PM