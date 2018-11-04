You are here:

SRK's Diwali bash; Chris Hemsworth visits India to film Netflix thriller Dhaka: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ranveer Singh's haldi ceremony

Photographs from Ranveer Singh's haldi ceremony surfaced on social media on 4 October. The actor is all set to tie the knot with Deepika Padukone on 14 and 15 November, 2018. On the professional front, Singh is currently filming Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Karan Johar shares a throwback photo from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Producer-director Karan Johar shared a photograph featuring Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film also starred Kajol and Rani Mukherji in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's Diwali bash

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri threw a Diwali bash which was attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol among others.

Chris Hemsworth kickstarts filming for Netflix thriller Dhaka



Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who is popular for his portrayal of Norse god Thor is in India to shoot for his upcoming Netflix thriller Dhaka. the actor shared videos from his first day of shoot as well as the welcome he received after arriving at his hotel.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018 17:52 PM