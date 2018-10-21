Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce wedding date; couple to get married on 14, 15 November

After years of speculation regarding their marriage, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding date on Sunday, 21 October. The Padmaavat actors are set to get married on 14 and 15 November, 2018.

Padukone took to Instagram to share the note on their wedding. It read, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on 14 November and 15."

"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness," read their joint statement.

The duo is rumoured to have begun dating on the sets of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela but have continually averted questions on their private lives. The actors have jointly appeared in two other films, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, both directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Earlier this month, they made an appearance together for Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018.

On the professional front, Singh is currently filming Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan while Padukone will produce and portray acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her biopic, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018 16:46 PM