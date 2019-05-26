Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 'raise a toast' to Amul ad on actress' Cannes 2019 ensemble

Amul advertisements have always been topical and humorous. Recently, actress Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes looks were featured on one of the dairy giant's ad. The ad was captioned, “Gori tera gown badda nyaara."

Deepika's lime green Giambattista Valli ruffled gown with a train turned heads at the Cannes red carpet as the fashionista couple the look with a low bun and a baby pink headband.

Deepika shared the ad on her social media, quipping that it was the "icing on the cake or more like butter on toast."

Check out Deepika's Instagram post:

To this, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh responded saying that the occasion called for raising a toast (literally). Ranveer had earlier shared the her lime green look on Instagram where he used the Snapchat baby filter on the actress' image. Here's what Ranveer had shared:

View this post on Instagram @deepikapadukone A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 22, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

