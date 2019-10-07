Dabangg 3: Salman Khan wraps up shooting of cop comedy, actor announces on Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary

Salman Khan who will be seen entertaining fans as Chulbul Panday in the upcoming film Dabangg 3 wrapped up the shooting.

Bollywood's Bajrangi Bhaijaan uploaded a video on Twitter where he can be seen speaking about the last day of the shoot. He also paid tribute to late veteran actor Vinod Khanna, whose birthday happened to be on the same day of their pack up. Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey, which was played by the veteran actor is now being played by his brother Pramod Khanna.

Salman who can be seen with the entire crew of the film along with the director Prabhu Deva remembered the late actor.

"Today was the last day of Dabangg 3 and the happiest part is that today is the birthday of our V.K sir, Vinod Khanna sir. So today is our Prajapati Panday's birthday and it happens to coincide with the pack up of our film (sic)," Salman said in the video

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks their second collaboration after 2009's Wanted.

As per media reports, Arbaaz Khan will once again play Makkhi, while Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as Chulbul's wife, Rajjo. Kannada actor Sudeep is a part of the film's cast as well .

Dimple Kapadia will reportedly reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey's mother Naini Devi in Dabangg 3, and appear in a flashback sequence. Her character was killed in the first part by the antagonist Chhedi Singh (Sonu Sood) and did not feature in the sequel.

Mid-Day recently reported that Salman plans to launch Dabangg 3's music before its trailer. Sajid-Wajid have composed the soundtrack.

The film is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil for a pan-India audience.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 10:08:29 IST