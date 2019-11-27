Dabangg 3: Certification of Salman Khan's cop drama faces hurdle from Hindu outfit over depiction of Indian culture

Salman Khan's upcoming cop drama Dabangg 3 has courted a new controversy. As per reports, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to halt sanctioning the certification of the film.

The Hindu outfit claims the title song of the film, 'Hud Hud Dabangg,' portrays the Indian culture in a detrimental manner since it shows sadhus shake a leg with Salman on the riverbank. The other objection which they expressed was with the scene where Salman seeks the blessings of the Holy Trinity (in Hindu mythology), when he bows down to three men dressed as Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma.

A Business Today report adds the film had earlier run into issues when a song in the film showcased Shiva lingas covered with wooden planks.

Sung by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri, and Sajid, 'Hud Hud Dabangg' has been composed by Sajid-Wajid with the lyrics penned by Jalees Sherwani.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the cast of Dabangg 3 will see Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod as Prajapati Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, and Kiccha Sudeep as Balli. According to reports, Arbaaz Khan will once again play Chulbul's step-brother Makkhi, while Dimple Kapadia's character will reappear in a flashback sequence.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. Salman and Prabhu have previously worked together on Wanted.

Sonakshi's first film was Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, which released in 2010. The actress told Mid-Day after playing the character twice, Rajjo had become an "integral" part of her.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 11:21:49 IST