Dabangg 3 title song Hud Hud reflects quirks of Chulbul Pandey's irresistible pizzazz

Chulbul Pandey is back in all his glory in the new song 'Hud Hud' from Dabangg 3. Salman Khan, who plays the unavoidably heroic Robin Hood Pandey, showcases all his larger-than-life elements in the new track.

The song features low-angle shots and the hook steps of the character, like belt-shaking, which made the title song of the first part an iconic track in the first place.

To prove Chulbul's indomitable pizzazz, there is a scene that depicts the road cracking into two, once he moves his hands in the direction. Salman shared the song on social media, adding he had full faith in his audiences they would like the song.

Check out 'Hud Hud' from Dabangg 3

Sung by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri, and Sajid, 'Hud Hud' has been composed by Sajid Wajid with the lyrics penned by Jalees Sherwani.

The cast of Dabangg 3 will see Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod as Prajapati Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Kiccha Sudeep as Balli. According to reports, Arbaaz Khan will once again play Chulbul's step-brother Makkhi, while Dimple Kapadia's character will reappear in a flashback sequence.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. Salman and Prabhu have previously worked together on Wanted.

Sonakshi's first film was Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, which released in 2010. The actress told Mid-Day after playing the character twice, Rajjo had become an "integral" part of her.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 15:45:17 IST