Salman Khan's third film in the Dabangg franchise will release in four languages — Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil for a pan-India audience.

The actor will reprise his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in the film helmed by Prabhu Deva. The duo reunited on this project after Wanted in 2009. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20 December.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan will portray Makkhi, and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod will play the character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep is also a part of the film.

Salman is currently shooting for the film in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He recently took to social media to share behind the scenes videos from the set.



India Today writes that Salman will play a younger version of Chulbul in Dabangg 3, in flashback sequences. To achieve the look, the actor has been working out in the gym.

In an interview with Firstpost, Arbaaz, who is producing Dabangg 3 as well, had spoken about how Prabhu's addition to the franchise had raised expectations from the film. "Yes, he (Prabhudeva) can push it to the next level. There are many factors which will further help. Our franchise is well accepted, our characters are familiar with the audience. There is huge time gap also, we're coming back after 7 years so if we planned the release well, we will get an advantage. Our director is doing a great job, he's bringing a very fresh look to the series which is very good and we're allowing him to that because we have discussed our vision and we are taking his inputs also, we want his touch as well and he's doing a good job," Arbaaz had said.

